La Habra defensive back Clark Phillips III brings versatility to the game

If 16-year-old Clark Phillips III ever wins the lottery, he’ll have to compare the excitement to what he experienced on the football field last September as a sophomore.
In a game against Ontario Colony, Phillips intercepted three passes and returned each for a touchdown in La Habra’s 49-14 victory.
“That was crazy,” coach Frank Mazzotta said.
“It was the biggest game of my life,” Phillips said. “It all felt like a dream.”
The next morning, UCLA offered him a scholarship. And lots of colleges have started paying attention to the 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback with a knack for making big plays.
“He has an impact on everything,” Mazzotta said. “He’s a playmaker. It’s hard to find a player who loves the game more than he does. He has relentless effort. He doesn’t turn it on and off. It’s always on.”
Phillips is going to be a major contributor as a receiver, defensive back, punt returner and kickoff returner this season. His confidence has been soaring and it’s the kind of attitude a defensive back needs in his duels with receivers.
“I got to believe I can dominate them on every snap,” he said.
Asked what’s required to succeed, Phillips said, “Technique, patience, speed and, of course, IQ.”
“I read a lot about the game and study film almost every day,” he said. “I try to learn as much about the game as possible every moment of my life. I really want to be the best.”
He has a 40-inch vertical leap and is a true student of the position.
“My specialty is physicality,” he said. “I want to be as physical as possible. I want to get my hands on them. I have to be really fast and jump really high.’’
He’s also an entrepreneur. He and his brother Bryce, a sophomore football player, created runitbacksports.com. It’s an online sporting goods exchange. You take a photo of your unwanted sports equipment, upload the photo and get paid once a buyer is found.
“We wanted to give kids an outlet to sell their equipment they either threw into the garage or don’t use anymore instead of throwing it out,” Phillips said. “Why not sell it to the kids who need it or have lower incomes?”
Personable and comfortable speaking to teenagers and adults alike, Phillips certainly possesses all the characteristics and qualities of someone headed for success on and off the field.
His mother, La’Keisha, ran track and played softball at Lakewood. His father, Clark II, played football at Long Beach Millikan. His uncle, Rory Carrington, played football at Long Beach Poly.
“He has such a passion for it,” La’Keisha said of her son’s football gift.
TOP DEFENSIVE BACKS TO WATCH THIS SEASON
Name; School; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Comment
Chris Adimora; Mayfair; 6-2; 190 Sr.; Texas commit is top athlete
Jeremiah Criddell; Mater Dei; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Oregon commit might be top safety in SoCal
Makell Esteen; Lawndale; 6-2; 175; Jr.; Emerging as top junior prospect
Kamren Fabiculanan; Westlake; 6-2; 185; Sr.; Washington commit is starter since freshman
Brandon Jones; Narbonne; 5-10; 170; Jr.; Offers from Stanford, USC
William Nimmo; Mater Dei; 6-1; 190; Sr.; Part of best secondary in SoCal
Clark Phillips III; La Habra; 5-11; 180; Jr.; Big-play defender who’s an impact offensive player
Jaxen Turner; Rancho Verde; 6-2; 170; Sr.; Two-sport standout
Chris Steele; St. John Bosco; 6-1; 185; Sr.; USC commit in his third season as starter
Max Williams; Gardena Serra; 5-10; 175; Sr.; A terrific, highly recruited cornerback
Others
Alex Austin; Long Beach Poly; 6-0; 170; Sr.; Committed to Oregon State
Alex Blake; Loyola; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Should be standout two-way performer
Kyle Bryant; San Fernando; 6-0; 180; Sr.; Accounted for 22 touchdowns
Khary Crump; Culver City; 5-10; 150; Jr.; Was standout in summer passing competitions
Michael Erhart; Chaminade; 6-2; 210; Sr.; Oregon State commit
Angel Hidalgo; Garfield; 5-11; 160; Sr.; Three-year varsity standout
Will Janney; Palisades; 6-2; 180; Sr.; Free safety roams the field
Corey Jones; Sierra Canyon; 6-0; 185; Sr.; Loves to make interceptions
Kejuan Markham; Long Beach Poly; 6-1; 175; Sr.; Comes through in the clutch
Jaylen Martin; Eastvale Roosevelt; 6-2; 170; Sr.; Colorado commit
Trent McDuffie; St. John Bosco; 5-10; 170; Sr.; Was standout at Servite
Chris Rankins; Chaminade; 6-0; 190; Sr.; Doesn’t back down from challenges
Elias Ricks; Mater Dei; 6-2; 180; Jr.; Top cornerback
Zakhari Spears; Loyola; 6-3; 170; So.; Future star in the mode of David Long
Damion Thompson; Northview; 5-11; 165; Jr.; Had eight interceptions
Titus Toler; St. John Bosco; 5-11; 180; Sr.; Committed to Colorado
Rolandiss Whitener; Arcadia; 5-9; 160; Sr.; Strong tackler and special teams player