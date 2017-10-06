St. John Bosco quarterbacks prove two much for Orange Lutheran

Re-Al Mitchell is the fastest quarterback in the state. When he takes off, you need a track sprinter to catch him. D.J. Uiagalelei, 6 feet 4, 240 pounds, might be the best sophomore quarterback in the state. One person alone can’t tackle him and he throws a spiral so hard a finger can be broken by a receiver not looking.

Bellflower St. John Bosco finally has solved its dilemma about what to do with two big-time quarterbacks — use both.

Switching to a quarterback rotation system that Corona Centennial successfully used three years ago, St. John Bosco let its QBs do their thing in a 42-21 Trinity League victory over Orange Lutheran on Friday night at Orange Coast College.

Alternating series, Mitchell had touchdown runs of 27 and 37 yards. Uiagalelei had touchdown passes of six yards to Jude Wolfe,15 yards to Colby Bowman and 36 yards to Josh Delgado.

Together, they are one imposing duo.

“They handled it so great,” coach Jason Negro said of the decision to split playing time.

Mitchell, an Iowa State commit, quarterbacked St. John Bosco to the Southern Section Division 1 championship and state Open Division bowl victory last season. He started Friday but will have to get used to alternating because Uiagalelei is just too good to keep on the sideline.

“We have to be dynamic on offense,” Negro said.

And the Braves were, when penalties were not disrupting things. The offensive line was effective. Running back George Holani rushed for 135 yards in 19 carries and had a five-yard touchdown run.

St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0), up 14-7 at halftime, opened a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter and seemed ready to go into cruise control. But Orange Lutheran (5-1, 0-1) took advantage of penalties and mistakes. After Kyle Ford caught a nine-yard touchdown pass, the Lancers recovered an onside kick.

Then pass interference and personal foul penalties set up a one-yard touchdown run by Ryan Hilinski with 7:16 left.

The Braves were feeling a little nervous, but Mitchell came to the rescue. He directed a quick scoring drive, racing 27 yards untouched for the touchdown.

Hilinski, who came in completing 75% of his passes, was 22 of 40 for 219 yards and ran for two scores. Ford caught five passes for 110 yards.

St. John Bosco was called for 170 yards in penalties, the most ever under Negro.

“I don’t think it was sloppy,” Negro said. “It was bad officiating.”

St. John Bosco faces Santa Ana Mater Dei next Friday at El Camino College in a showdown of the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams in Southern California.

In other Trinity League openers, JSerra defeated Servite, 52-36, and No. 1 Mater Dei defeated Santa Margarita, 70-35.

