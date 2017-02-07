Boys' basketball: LaMelo Ball scores 92 points in Chino Hills victory

Sophomore LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills found a remarkable way to reignite excitement after the Huskies had their 60-game win streak end Saturday.

He scored 92 points on Tuesday night in a 146-123 victory over Los Osos.

Ball’s brother, LiAngelo, the team’s usual leading scorer, didn’t play because of an ankle injury, so LaMelo was given the green light to shoot and score.

Shoot and score he did, making 30 of 39 shots from two-point range, and seven of 22 on three-pointers. Ball made 11 of 14 free throws and also had seven assists.

“It was very exciting, almost overwhelming,” Coach Stephan Gilling said.

Chino Hills was coming off its first loss of the season Saturday against Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill, 96-91. LaMelo scored 36 points in that game. He is a 15-year-old guard and the younger brother of UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball.

The 92 points is not a Southern Section record. Tigran Grigorian of Mesrobian scored 100 points in a game against Pacific Christian in 2003. The national record is 135 by Danny Heater of Burnsville (W. Va.) High in 1960.

Chino Hills is 26-1 this season.

