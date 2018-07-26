Move over Scully, Enberg. You have Costas company

I want to mention both of them [in my speech]. I always had great admiration for Dick. He, like Vin, like Barber — anyone who’s good at this — they came to the booth prepared to go 20 innings because they had 20 innings worth of stuff. And if it was 11-1 and you had to fill it with anecdotes, they were good with that. If it was 6-5 and they had to talk strategy, they could toss the notes aside and react to what was in front of them. They were not always prepared, but that preparation included everything they had seen and experienced over the previous decades. When Vin would show up on a Tuesday night for a game against the Padres he didn’t necessarily think that he was going to tell a Branch Rickey story, but something happened in that game to bring a Branch Rickey story to mind. That’s a lifetime of preparation that’s called upon when the moment is right. That’s what the great broadcasters like Dick and Vin have in common. I don’t think anyone did as many different prominent sports on network television from a play-by-play standpoint and did them as well and consistently as Dick Enberg.