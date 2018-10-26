Letters: Dodgers fans worried about a Series of unfortunate events

While violence of any kind has no place on a basketball court the NBA should not be surprised that a young player like Brandon Ingram lost his cool while guarding James Harden for an extended period of time. Put a camera on Harden for a whole game and you will see him getting away with grabbing, holding, pushing off from behind while rebounding, fending off and hooking with his free arm, and most of all initiating incidental contact that results in foul calls that few other players get.