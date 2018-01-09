Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is named to the Pro Bowl

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Whitworth was voted a first alternate and will replace Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

This will be Whitworth’s third consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl and his fourth overall.

Whitworth, 36, played 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $36-million contract.

The 6-foot-7, 333-pound Whitworth played a key role in first-year coach Sean McVay’s resurgent offense and provided veteran leadership in a young locker room.

Whitworth was the cornerstone of an offensive line that protected quarterback Jared Goff and helped spring running back Todd Gurley to a MVP-caliber season.

Goff passed for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, and was sacked 25 times in 15 games. In 2016, Goff took 26 sacks in seven winless starts.

Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Whitworth, also voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team, is the sixth Rams player named to the Pro Bowl, joining Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, kicker Greg Zuerlein, punter Johnny Hekker and returner Pharoh Cooper.

Goff remains a first alternate for the Pro Bowl and cornerback Trumaine Johnson is a second alternate.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry