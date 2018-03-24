Will the 'World Series hangover' haunt the Houston Astros?

"We were feeling good about ourselves; we just broke a 108-year-old curse," Cubs ace Jon Lester said this spring. "I'm sure when we all came into camp, there was a feeling of, 'Well, we'll just show up and do it again.' I don't know if that's true or how you want to word that, whether it's a 'hangover' or what. I think guys going through that for the first time didn't know how to deal with it."