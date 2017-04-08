MLB report: Red Sox's David Price extends throwing regimen to 120 feet

David Price threw out to 120 feet Saturday in what Boston Manager John Farrell described as “another consistent work day” for the left-hander who is recovering from an elbow strain.

Farrell said Price threw with increments at 60, 90 and 120 feet and “was able to spin the ball on flat ground” before the Red Sox took on the Detroit Tigers.

Boston again fielded a short-handed lineup. Several players have been ill recently. Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez did not start, and reliever Joe Kelly was unavailable.

“There's three different things that are going around,” Farrell said. “One's a respiratory one, one's flu-like symptoms, and one is the full-blown flu.”

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (forearm strain) threw Saturday and is on track to start Tuesday against Baltimore.

The New York Yankees have put catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list after he strained his right biceps during the fifth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Sanchez was hurt while following through on a swing. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Austin Romine. The Yankees intend to recall catcher Kyle Higashioka from triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. …

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez was back in the lineup a day after he was injured in an outfield collision with teammate Jason Heyward. Baez was bruised around his left eye. “I'm 100 percent normal,” Baez said. “I went to hit and I was feeling good. Since I came out of the game, I was icing it, so the swelling was going down. It was kind of purple today, but I'm good.”