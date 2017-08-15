Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system at the time of his DUI arrest, toxicology report shows

Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system at the time of his May 29 arrest in Florida on DUI charges, according to a toxicology report released Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The superstar golfer was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes around 2 a.m. that morning. At the time, he tested positive for Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Previously Woods has stated that he experienced an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine that morning. All five of the drugs can be obtained legally with a prescription in Florida, although it is not clear whether Woods had a prescription for any or all of them.

Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries since 2014, announced last month he had completed treatment to help him regulate his prescription medications.

He said in a statement on Monday: "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

Last week, Woods agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving at an Oct. 25 hearing and enter a diversion program that would see the DUI charge dropped later this year. The toxicology report became available once the criminal investigation ended.

