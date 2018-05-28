Candace Parker returns, helps Sparks get past Phoenix 80-72

Griner found some success early. Soon after the Sparks scored their first points, the 6-foot-9 center muscled Nneka Ogwumike out of the way in the post for an easy layup. She did so again on a spin toward the basket. She also showed off her athleticism by spiking an Odyssey Sims shot attempt like a volleyball late in the third quarter. But aside from those few flashes, she was five of 10 from the field for 17 points — three below her season average — and grabbed four rebounds.