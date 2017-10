NFL Thursday night

KANSAS CITY (5-1)

AT OAKLAND (2-4)

When: 5:15 p.m., Channel 2, NFL Network.

Line: Chiefs by 3.

Over/under: 47.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Amazing that the Raiders, once a vogue Super Bowl pick, have lost four in a row. But that’s not a fluke. Chiefs should bounce back after a sobering loss to Pittsburgh. Still, close. Chiefs 21, Raiders 17

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer