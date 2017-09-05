Another championship for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has quite a ring to it

Robert Kraft’s problem this offseason wouldn’t elicit a shred of sympathy from his peers around the NFL. The New England Patriots owner needed to find a new and memorable way to present his players their Super Bowl rings, his fifth such ceremony in 23 years of ownership.

So Kraft thought inside the box.

At a lavish party in June, each member of the team was presented a ring box locked in a transparent case. The players couldn’t open them until a specific point in the evening when they were provided the three-digit combination all the locks shared.

“He wanted to make it such a special night,” quarterback Tom Brady said by phone. “There was so much detail — the food, the music, the presentation, the party. It was perfect.”

Kraft has cracked the code as an NFL owner, with his team making a mockery of the notion of competitive balance in the league. Likewise, he dialed up a clever combination for those tumblers: 8-3-1.

That was an obscure number in the Patriots’ history-making comeback over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, when they overcame a 28-3 deficit in the second half to win in overtime, 34-28.

The reason for the 8-3-1 combination: There were 8 minutes, 31 seconds remaining on the clock in the third quarter when New England began its wildly improbable revival after falling behind by 25 points. Also, there was 8:31 left in the fourth quarter when Dont’a Hightower made a pivotal strip-sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The numbers 2-8-3 would have worked too. After all, that was the score (28-3) when the Patriots were on the wrong end of what started as a Super Bowl blowout, and the game wound up being the 283rd career victory for Kraft as owner. That explains the 283 diamonds on those Super Bowl rings — the biggest ever, naturally.

Another challenge for Kraft cropped up in the past few weeks. The Patriots didn’t have room in their stadium to display five championship banners, only four, with two on either side of the video board. The owner said the club has “changed construction around” to squeeze in a fifth banner, with the unveiling at Thursday night’s opener against Kansas City.

Kraft’s haul as owner is the envy of the league. Since Kraft bought the team in 1994, the Patriots have had 20 winning seasons out of 23, and have won more division titles (16), conference championships (eight), and Super Bowls (five) than any team during that span. This was a franchise that had played host to one playoff game before Kraft — a loss to Houston in 1978 — but since has gone 20-3 in postseason home games.

Carmen Policy, president of the San Francisco 49ers during their dynasty, said Kraft bailed the NFL out of a “disastrous” situation when he bought the failing Patriots for $172 million. (In Forbes’ latest list of NFL franchise valuations, the Patriots are valued at $3.4 billion, second to the Dallas Cowboys at $4.2 billion.)

“New England was really, if I’m not mistaken, our worst franchise,” Policy said, referring to the period just before Kraft bought the team. “I was on committees at the time that were trying to deal with it, the finance committee, just trying to straighten it out and move it forward. We weren’t even talking about a new stadium, we were just trying to get the existing stadium to be presentable.

“Bob Kraft came in and paid a reasonable price for the franchise. In my opinion, he didn’t pay a distressed price. And the moment he came in, he immediately said, ‘I’m honored to be part of the NFL. I’m going to pledge to make the Patriots one of the best franchises in this league instead of one of the worst, and I’m here to learn.’”

Once an afterthought, now the Patriots are impossible to ignore. They are the most polarizing team in the NFL, if not all of professional sports. Football fans either love them or hate them, but everyone has an opinion on them.

“It’s a little like the Yankees were,” said Kraft, who was a Patriots fan and season-ticket holder during their 34 years of existence before he bought the team. “Once a team starts winning, it doesn’t endear them to fans of other teams. When I was a kid growing up, it was the Celtics.

“We try not to be arrogant, and I think most of the people in this organization are not. Stylistically, sometimes the way Bill (Belichick) comes across to people … But it’s just that people want other teams to win.

“I understand it, but we’re going to try to do our best to keep the haters hating.”

Whether detractors call them robots, or cheaters, or swaggering bullies, there’s no denying that the triangle of Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and Kraft is significantly ahead of the rest of the league in terms of sustained excellence.

“He’s at the peak of the pyramid, so it all funnels down from him,” Brady said of Kraft. “It’s his vision in running the franchise, and obviously hiring coach Belichick and all the directives and so forth. He’s put together a winning culture.

“[Kraft] is very involved. I couldn’t imagine an owner being in more meetings than he’s in. Just listening and learning. He’s got a great rapport with the guys, not only the current players but the past players. Partner that with the best coach of all time, and it’s a great place to start the season.”

Kraft has hired just two head coaches in his 23 years of ownership: Pete Carroll, then Belichick. Carroll replaced Bill Parcells, hired a year before Kraft bought the team.

“I believe to be good at something, you need stability and a common goal,” Kraft said. “What I’m proudest of is the stability.”

Kraft often has been praised for the hiring of Belichick, who at the time was not a hot commodity. More impressive to some observers, though, is the fact their professional relationship has lasted 18 years. It’s often the case that these arrangements crumble under the weight of ever-growing egos.