Injuries are forcing the Galaxy to test their depth early as they prepare to face NYC

Four players — midfielders Joao Pedro and Chris Pontius, forward Bradford Jamieson IV and midfielder Romain Alessandrini, the team leader in goals and assists last season — didn't make the Galaxy's first road trip of the season. Pedro is out with a left knee injury, Jamieson has missed the last six weeks with a concussion and Alessandrini strained his right hamstring in the second half of last Sunday's season opener. Pontius, who replaced Alessandrini, picked up an undisclosed injury of his own.