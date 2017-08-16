Chick-fil-A concession stand won't be open for 7 of Falcons' 8 home games because they're on Sunday

Chick-fil-A has a stand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons. All but one of the Falcons’ home games this season will be played on Sundays.
Anybody else see a problem with the above two statements?
All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays so their employees can “rest and worship if they choose," according to the Atlanta-based company’s website.
The Chick-fil-A concession stand at the new stadium is no exception to that rule, as noted on the structure’s concourse map and reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
The only non-Sunday home game on the Falcons’ 2017 schedule is on Thursday, Dec. 7, against the New Orleans Saints.
But the stadium also will be home to the Atlanta United FC starting next month. Of the team’s eight games scheduled there, only three are on a Sunday.
Other events slated for the six other days of the week at the stadium include two Falcons preseason games, some college football games, including the SEC and national championship games, and a Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood concert.
Twitter: @chewkiii