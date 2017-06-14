Lonzo Ball roasts his infamous dad in a Foot Locker commercial for Father's Day [Video]

Ah, Father’s Day.

There’s no better time to tell your dad just how much he’s meant to you while growing up.

And, in the case of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball, get a few things off your chest. In a humorous manner, of course.

The former Chino Hills and UCLA star is part of a Foot Locker commercial marking Sunday’s holiday and airing during the NBA draft on June 22.

Fellow prospects Jonathan Isaac, De’Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum start out by sharing all the special things their fathers did to get them to this point in their careers — things like playing one-on-one in the driveway and getting up early to drive to tournaments.

Then Ball joins in with some memories of his father, LaVar Ball — who has become well known nationally for his giant ego and large ambitions for his basketball-playing sons -- that are also special, but in a very different way.

Lonzo Ball’s memories include: “that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you’re going to college, copyrights your name to make it part of a family lifestyle brand, went on ‘First Take’ and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you’re already better than the reigning league MVP, … and then tells 29 out of 30 teams not to bother drafting you.”

There’s way more — and Ball delivers them all in a perfectly deadpan manner.

According to a press release from Foot Locker, LaVar Ball was in on the joke.

“My dad and I both love the humor of the spot and I'm glad I got to have a little fun around the topic before going to the league," Lonzo Ball said in the release.

