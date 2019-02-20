The Los Angeles Times to Honor Terry Tempest Williams, Library of America and Kiese Laymon at the 39th Annual Book Prizes

The Los Angeles Times today announced the finalists and honorees of the 39th annual Book Prizes. Terry Tempest Williams will receive the Robert Kirsch Award, Library of America will be honored with the Innovator’s Award and Kiese Laymon will be presented with the Christopher Isherwood Prize. The annual ceremony recognizing outstanding literary achievements will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Bovard Auditorium at the University of Southern California. The ceremony serves as a prologue to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the nation’s largest literary and cultural festival, happening April 13-14 at USC.