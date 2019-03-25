Los Angeles Times to Join Apple’s New Premium Subscription Service

Revenue Sharing Plan Will Accelerate The Times’ Digital Strategy
Apple today announced the launch of Apple News+, a new subscription service featuring journalism from the Los Angeles Times. The Times is one of two U.S. newspapers participating in the service, which will also include content from over 300 popular magazines within the Apple News app.
“Apple’s choice of The Times as a revenue-sharing partner validates our commitment to high-quality journalism,” said Times Owner and Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. “We have every confidence the Apple affiliation will spur the growth of our digital subscriptions.”
Under the terms of the agreement with Apple, The Times will receive a percentage of revenue. Apple News+ will be available in the U.S. and Canada. The Wall Street Journal and Toronto Star, Canada’s largest daily newspaper, are also participating in the service, as well as magazines such as Time, The Atlantic and People.
“Apple News+ provides a perfect platform for our expanded coverage of news, analysis and opinion,” said Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine. “We share a world vision that is informed by our California roots and by our common commitment to innovation and excellence.”
Apple News+ is available today in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information is available at apple.com/newsroom.