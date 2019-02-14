Dan Watson Will Move to Washington

Our daily digital audience starts to peak around 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). But most of our articles are published in the late afternoon or evening — when much of the digital audience in the United States has already ebbed. The earlier we can post articles, photos and videos — and the faster we are in covering breaking news that matters to Californians — the better position we’ll be in to convert casual readers into loyal subscribers. Dan’s move is one of several steps we’re taking to get an earlier start on the day.