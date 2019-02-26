Kim Janssen Hired as Newsroom Data Analyst

Kim has spent the last 13 years in Chicago. He first worked at the suburban Daily Southtown. In 2009, he joined the Chicago Sun-Times as a general assignment reporter, and then covered federal courts before joining the metro desk as an editor. His 2012 obituary of a Mexican immigrant who was beaten to death by gang members was cited for its compassion and depth. In 2015, he joined the Chicago Tribune as a business reporter. He later wrote a daily metro gossip column before becoming the Tribune’s newsroom data analyst last year.