Lisa Horowitz Named a Lead on the Features Copy Desk

Lisa is a native Angeleno who grew up reading The Times. She was raised mostly in Long Beach and is a proud alumna of Long Beach Poly. At Wellesley, she was an English major and an art history minor; she then returned home for a master’s degree in print journalism at USC. She has been continuously employed as a copy editor for 30 years. Starting as an unpaid intern at the Hollywood Reporter while still in graduate school, she has been a copy editor, slot, copy chief and assistant managing editor at publications including the Pasadena Star-News, Variety and Daily Variety, the (now defunct) Creative Planet, TheWrap.com and, since 2010, L.A. Weekly. Fittingly, her Twitter handle is @LAeditor.