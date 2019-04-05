Lisa Horowitz Named a Lead on the Features Copy Desk

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Deputy Managing Editor Sewell Chan and Assistant Managing Editor Loree Matsui made the following announcement.
We are pleased to announce that Lisa Horowitz, a gifted editor who has spent most of her career at Variety and at L.A. Weekly, will join us as a features lead on our copy desk.
Lisa will be the slot for our weekly standalone Food section, which returns April 11. She will also apply her deft editing skills to our arts, books, travel, fashion and lifestyle coverage.
Lisa is a native Angeleno who grew up reading The Times. She was raised mostly in Long Beach and is a proud alumna of Long Beach Poly. At Wellesley, she was an English major and an art history minor; she then returned home for a master’s degree in print journalism at USC. She has been continuously employed as a copy editor for 30 years. Starting as an unpaid intern at the Hollywood Reporter while still in graduate school, she has been a copy editor, slot, copy chief and assistant managing editor at publications including the Pasadena Star-News, Variety and Daily Variety, the (now defunct) Creative Planet, TheWrap.com and, since 2010, L.A. Weekly. Fittingly, her Twitter handle is @LAeditor.
At Variety and Daily Variety, where she worked from 1991 to 1997 and again from 2001 to 2007, Lisa oversaw theater coverage, international news and a short-lived books page. She spent several years as assistant managing editor for special reports, helping to put out as many as 180 issues a year on topics ranging from awards show to Disney's 75th anniversary. As the copy chief at L.A. Weekly, Lisa streamlined production; updated the home page daily; and was the liaison among the editorial, production and advertising departments.
Lisa has been a juror at the Palm Springs Short Film Festival and a panel moderator at the Ghent Film Festival. Her other passions include theater, reading, travel, all things tiki, gardening, the Dodgers, experimenting in the kitchen and, of course, smart, snappy writing. She lives with her husband in Windsor Hills.
Lisa starts May 20.