Los Angeles Times Names Video Journalists

Patrick W. Steward comes to us from New York City, where he was a producer, writer, editor and lead for postproduction for long-form and original programming at Spectrum Networks. Prior to Spectrum, Patrick freelanced producing, editing and creating motion graphics and animation for long- and short-form production for a wide variety of editorial and commercial clients. Patrick is the second member of the L.A. Times Today editing team to be a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in Film and Television Production.