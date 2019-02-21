Los Angeles Times Names Video Journalists

As part of the rebuilding of the Los Angeles Times, Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Editor of Project Management and Transformation John McCutchen made the following announcement.
The video team is excited to announce the arrival of video editors Cami Buckman, Lauren Flynn, Lara Hochuli, J.R. Lizarraga, Patrick Steward and videographer Robert Gourley to help elevate our video efforts.
Cami Buckman is a recent graduate of San Diego State University, where she earned a degree in journalism with a double minor in film and international studies. She has worked as a news assistant at KPBS in San Diego, cutting audio, and interned at the San Diego Union-Tribune as a video journalist. Cami can be found with the L.A. Times Today team on the third floor editing video.
Lauren Flynn joins us from the San Diego Union-Tribune, where she worked as an Emmy Award-winning video editor and podcaster, producing “Under the Gavel,” the Union-Tribune’s most successful podcast. Previously she was a video editor and floor director for UT-TV, UT San Diego’s (now the San Diego Union-Tribune) television station. Lauren has a degree in journalism from San Diego State University and spends her free time performing improv. She can found on the third floor as postproduction supervisor for the L.A. Times Today editing team.
Lara Hochuli is a Emmy Award-winning video editor from the San Diego Union-Tribune, where she helped launch UT-TV, UT San Diego’s (now the San Diego Union-Tribune) television station. She also launched the U-T Podcast Network, oversaw the UT’s YouTube page and was the lead video editor on a team of five. Lara has a degree in electronic media and film from Northern Arizona University and will work with the L.A. Times Today editing team on the third floor.
J.R. Lizarraga is a Los Angeles-based producer, video editor and camera operator with 10-plus years’ experience in production and postproduction and joins the L.A. Times video team as a video editor. J.R. comes to us from Mitú Network, which creates content from a Latino point of view. Prior to Mitú Network, he oversaw a live-to-tape breaking news show on Larry King’s Ora TV. J.R. will work on the fourth floor using his editing skill to help us tell the story of Los Angeles.
Patrick W. Steward comes to us from New York City, where he was a producer, writer, editor and lead for postproduction for long-form and original programming at Spectrum Networks. Prior to Spectrum, Patrick freelanced producing, editing and creating motion graphics and animation for long- and short-form production for a wide variety of editorial and commercial clients. Patrick is the second member of the L.A. Times Today editing team to be a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in Film and Television Production.
Robert Gourley, our summer 2018 intern on the video team, will join us full time in March. Robert also interned at the Durham Herald-Sun and Miles O’Brien Productions after graduating with an environmental science degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Robert is also a graduate of the National Outdoor Leadership School Wild River Mountaineering Course, so next time you head to the backcountry, he is your guy.
Please join us in welcoming Cami, Lauren, Lara, J.R., Patrick and Robert to The Times.