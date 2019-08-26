Los Angeles Times and HFPA Announce First-Ever L.A. Press Freedom Week

A newspaper stand displays titles from various countries. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced today the inaugural L.A. Press Freedom Week, taking place September 16-20, 2019 at several venues in and around Los Angeles, California.

L.A. Press Freedom Week is a week-long slate of events that will spotlight conversations around the protection of the First Amendment and engage the public and the journalism community in and around Los Angeles. With three anchor events amid a series of satellite ones, leading experts, top journalists including NBC News’ Lester Holt, and supporting partners, L.A. Press Freedom Week will highlight the threats to a free press — and show what we can all do to defend it.

“As a journalist, it’s critical that press freedom is kept at the forefront of our conversation and that we, as a coalition forming LA Press Freedom Week, inspire and engage the public about the value of a free press and the critical purpose journalists serve in our democracy,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “For the last two years the HFPA used the organization’s on-stage time at the Golden Globe Awards to commit a total of $4 million to organizations like The Committee to Protect Journalists, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, that are focused on the protection of journalists, and the HFPA will continue to support journalistic organizations through our philanthropic efforts. We are proud to work alongside such an esteemed publication as the Los Angeles Times to deepen awareness around the important issues journalists face each day.”

“As a global city and entertainment capital, Los Angeles has a unique opportunity to highlight and amplify the powerful stories that underscore the value of the First Amendment,” said Norman Pearlstine, Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times and a CPJ board member. “At a time when the press is under attack, we’re pleased to tell the Los Angeles community about the importance of press freedom through this series of events.”

The list of L.A. Press Freedom Week events and additional details are available here: https://www.goldenglobes.com/la-press-freedom-week