Steven Banks is named L.A. Times deputy design director

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Managing Editor Scott Kraft and Senior Deputy Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino made the following announcement.

We are pleased to announce that Steven Banks, a features designer, has been promoted to deputy design director.

Steve rejoined the L.A. Times in August and immediately proved himself to be a creative spark and welcome addition to the Features design team. He has worked on the Holiday Gift Guide, the 101 Best New Restaurants and the redesign of the Envelope. As part of his new responsibilities, he will manage Features design for Food, Envelope, Image and Sunday Op-Ed. He will report to Amy King, our new assistant managing editor of Features and Features design, when she arrives in January.

During his first stint at The Times, Steve was a designer for the L.A. Times Sunday Magazine and various features sections. After leaving in 2006, Steve went to Los Angeles magazine, where he served as the design director, overseeing design and photography. He has won multiple awards from the Society of Publication Designers and several from the American Society of Magazine Editors, including best cover and general excellence. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Parsons School of Design in New York.