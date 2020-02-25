Andrew Gombert joins Los Angeles Times as a deputy photo editor

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement:

We are happy to announce that Andrew Gombert has joined the Photo Department as the new deputy photo editor in charge of events and technology.

Gombert comes to the Los Angeles Times, on the high recommendation of Senior Deputy Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino and Deputy Editor for Project Management and Transformation John McCutchen, after almost two decades as a photographer specializing in technology, workflow and event management. He spent more than 10 years as a staff photographer for the European Pressphoto Agency based in Los Angeles and in New York City. At EPA, he was responsible for major event management and worked to innovate and implement remote editing workflow.

In the last few years, Gombert has worked as a consultant for a variety of clients — including the Los Angeles Times — traveling all over the United States to coordinate event coverage and work on event and remote technology. Gombert grew up in Connecticut and New York, and attended the Rochester Institute of Technology.