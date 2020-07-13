L.A. Times Debuts ‘Can’t Stop Watching’ Podcast

A new Los Angeles Times podcast is digging into the question: What shows are actors binging during self-quarantine? “Can’t Stop Watching: Your TV faves on their TV faves,” which debuts May 5, will feature some of the biggest names in television, revealing their latest series obsessions.

Hosted by Times Television Reporter Yvonne Villarreal, the podcast features conversations with TV stars who have helped make the recent weeks of self-quarantine both bearable and entertaining.

Villarreal will interview actors and showrunners behind shows such as “Stranger Things,” “Outlander,” “This Is Us,” and many other fan favorites as they answer questions about their most fascinating roles and how their characters would handle the coronavirus pandemic.

To subscribe to or stream “Can’t Stop Watching” or any of The Times’ podcasts, go to latimes.com/podcasts.