Staff Writer Noam Levey Wins NIHCM Journalism Award

Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Noam Levey received a first place honor from the National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation for his series, Inside America’s high-deductible revolution. The award was for the General Circulation Journalism category.

The series examines the significant increase in health insurance deductibles and co-payments over the past dozen years – a change often overshadowed by political debates over health insurance. Levey, who is based in The Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau, combined intensive reporting with the findings of a Times poll commissioned and carried out with the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The stories, told through the eyes of people from around the country, illustrate the toll – and often severe consequences – the nation’s healthcare costs have on working Americans and their families.

“I was prepared for the struggles people were having with medical bills,” Levey acknowledged, “but the scale and intensity of that suffering and the raw anger and desperation out there was sobering and profoundly disturbing.”

Washington Bureau Chief David Lauter applauded the series and the recognition from the NIHCM: “We’re very proud of Noam’s award, but even more, we’re proud of the quality of the work.”