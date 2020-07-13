New L.A. Times Podcast ‘It Was Simple: The Betty Broderick Murders’ Premieres Tuesday, May 26

The Los Angeles Times will revisit one of California’s most infamous murder cases in the upcoming true crime podcast “It Was Simple: The Betty Broderick Murders.” The editorial podcast will launch the week before the scripted drama series “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” produced in association with L.A. Times Studios, is set to premiere on USA Network.

Written and hosted by Times Columnist Patt Morrison, the four-part podcast will examine the shocking double homicide that took place in San Diego 30 years ago and the many things that burned the Broderick case into collective memory. The series will also examine how this case raised questions about the influence of divorce laws on the feminization of poverty.

Over three decades, the Broderick story has been the subject of books and TV movies, resonating with two generations of “first wives” and unhappy husbands. “It Was Simple” will take a closer look at what makes this case so engrossing, featuring interviews from Broderick’s divorce attorney, her defense attorney, the foreman of the jury that convicted her and other voices that capture the significance of events surrounding the murders.

The TV drama from USA Network, “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” is created by Alexandra Cunningham, stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, and will premiere on June 2. Produced in association with L.A. Times Studios, it’s the second season of the development deal that launched with the “Dirty John” series that aired on Bravo and was adapted from the L.A. Times podcast of the same name.

The first two episodes of “It Was Simple” will be available for download Tuesday, May 26, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays thereafter. Listen to the trailer now and subscribe everywhere podcasts are available.