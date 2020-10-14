L.A. Times Podcast “Detective Trapp” Wins Edward R. Murrow Award

The Los Angeles Times and Wondery have been honored with a National Murrow Award for “Detective Trapp,” the true-crime podcast reported and hosted by Times staff writer and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Christopher Goffard.

The award was presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 10.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. This year’s awards were selected from among more than 5,000 entries, representing the best in radio, television, digital and student journalism. For the full list of this year’s winners, go to rtdna.org.

The Times and Wondery teamed up to launch Goffard’s first podcast, “Dirty John,” in 2017, and partnered again in 2019 to release the true-crime tale centered on an Anaheim Police investigator, Julissa Trapp. With more than 5.5 million downloads to date, the podcast explores Trapp’s tenacious policework as she embarks on a relentless quest to solve a string of murders in Orange County.

The National Murrow Award for “Detective Trapp” is the latest accolade for The Times’ original podcast slate, which earned Webby and iHeart Radio Podcast awards earlier this year for “Chasing Cosby” and “Man in the Window,” respectively.

Listeners can download all episodes of “Detective Trapp” everywhere podcasts are available.

