L.A. Times to Launch ‘The Latinx Files’ Newsletter

The Los Angeles Times is introducing the Latinx Files, a free weekly newsletter, to highlight the diversity and complexity of Latinx communities in Southern California and across the United States.

Written by Times Audience Engagement Editor Fidel Martinez, edited by Angel Rodriguez, who oversees a variety of special projects, and designed by Art Director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, the newsletter will focus on stories that span culture, sports, news and politics.

“You can’t accurately tell the story of Los Angeles, California and this country without including Latinxs,” said Martinez. “The Latinx Files is a free weekly newsletter from the Times that will chronicle the multitude experiences of the Latinx community.”

Every Thursday, Martinez will explore topics across the Latino diaspora, combining original reporting, news analysis and key commentary from The Times and curating relevant stories from other outlets.

In keeping with the newspaper’s commitment to increasing representation of Latinos in its newsroom and its coverage, the newsletter will take readers behind the scenes with the Latino journalists at The Times and the storytelling that captures the broader Latinx experience. Readers will also be invited to share questions, comments or suggestions via email at latinxfiles@latimes.com.

The Latinx Files launches on Nov. 12. Sign up at latimes.com/newsletters/latinx-files or latimes.com/newsletters.