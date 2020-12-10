Los Angeles Times Launches ‘The Envelope’ Awards Podcast and Bonus Episodes of ‘Man in the Window’

The Los Angeles Times is wrapping its 2020 audio slate with the debut of “The Envelope,” a new podcast companion to The Times’ entertainment industry awards publication of the same name. The Times and Wondery have also released two bonus episodes of the award-winning investigative podcast “Man in the Window.”

Hosted by Times Film Reporter Mark Olsen and Television Reporter Yvonne Villarreal, “The Envelope” is a weekly podcast featuring interviews with top talent from film and television, while also exploring how the pandemic will shape the upcoming awards races. Each episode also includes a regular “awards minute” segment from Times Entertainment Columnist Glenn Whipp.The first three episodes premiered on Wednesday, Dec. 9, featuring interviews with Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”). Notable guests this season will include Rashida Jones (“On The Rocks”) and Aubrey Plaza (“Black Bear”), among others. New episodes will release on Wednesdays everywhere podcasts are available. Listen and subscribe to the series here.

“The Envelope” is produced by Paige Hymson and Shannon Lin, and executive produced by Abbie Fentress Swanson. Mike Heflin composed the theme music and is the audio engineer for the podcast.

After garnering critical acclaim, amassing over 21 million downloads and winning an iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Crime Podcast, “Man in the Window,” the investigative series from the L.A. Times and Wondery, is dropping two new episodes to update listeners on the story.

Reported and narrated by Times Staff Writer and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Paige St. John, the eight-part series launched in June 2019, tracing the Golden State Killer’s path of devastation through the eyes of police and his victims, while also examining how society once viewed sexual assault.

St. John has returned to the microphone with two bonus episodes that examine the capture and trial of the Golden State Killer, leading up to his recent sentencing to life in prison for killing 13 people and raping 50 in a series of break-ins spanning 10 counties in California. The podcast will reveal the untold story of how authorities caught Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. four decades after his murders began, exploring a covert operation and private DNA. A companion story by St. John is also available on latimes.com.

The new episodes are available now to L.A. Times and Wondery Plus subscribers and will be released everywhere podcasts are available Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, consecutively. Listen and subscribe here.

“Man in the Window” was edited by Steve Clow, Abbie Fentress Swanson and Shelby Grad, and executive produced by George Lavender, Marshall Lewy and Hernan Lopez for Wondery.