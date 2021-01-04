Arit John named lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times features team

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Features Editor Ian Blair.

We are thrilled to announce that Arit John has been hired as the new lifestyle reporter on the features team at the Los Angeles Times. She will report to Ian Blair.

Many of you know John’s work well. Since February 2020, she covered the presidential campaign as a political reporter at The Times. Her first day coincided with the Iowa caucuses, and since then she’s written memorable pieces about the expansion of mail voting, the racial reckoning within the streetwear industry and, most recently, the state of uncertainty at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza as it faces the pandemic and a pending sale.

Previously, John covered politics and Congress for Bloomberg News and style for the New York Times. She got her start at UCLA’s Daily Bruin writing for the arts and culture section.