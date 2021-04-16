Photographer Robert Gauthier Wins APSE Photo Contest

Los Angeles Times Photographer Robert Gauthier has been named a winner of the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) photo contest.

The award – in Category A Action – recognizes Gauthier’s photos from the Dodgers’ World Series-winning season. Gauthier wrote about his work photographing the Dodgers during their championship run last October, and a collection of Times photography from the Dodgers’ deciding game against the Tampa Bay Rays includes several of his shots of key moments from the team’s first title run since 1988.

Gauthier has won numerous awards since joining The Times over 25 years ago, including the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. L.A. Times Sports also earned 11 top honors in the APSE competition.

The full list of winners in the APSE photo contest can be found at apsportseditors.com.