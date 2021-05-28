Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee joins Data and Graphics Department

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Data and Graphics Editor Ben Welsh.

We are pleased to announce that Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee will be joining the Data and Graphics Department as a reporter.

She will be a leading player in our effort to inform and engage readers by creating visual stories, data-driven applications and digital designs.

LaMarr LeMee comes to The Times from Chalkbeat, a non-profit newsroom focused on covering education.

Most recently, she served as the outlet’s data editor. In that role, she contributed reporting and development to projects on a variety of topics, including the problems caused by high teacher turnover , racial bias in school rating systems and how school lunch programs are scrambling to respond to COVID-19. She also managed the newsroom’s graphics production and trained her peers on the fundamentals of data gathering and analysis.

She came to the education focused outlet after a stint at ProPublica. There she helped to reshape and relaunch the site’s Election Databot. ProPublica’s Deputy Managing Editor Scott Klein praised her efforts, which helped the firehose of political data increase its ambitions and find an audience.

“She has a great designer’s eye, plus she’s a storyteller at heart,” he said. “She made it into something a regular person would want to use.”

The run at ProPublica followed a change in careers. After an undergraduate education at Washington University in St. Louis, LaMarr LaMee started a career in design, working with a variety of corporate clients.

When she discovered an interest in data visualization, she enrolled in graduate school at Northeastern University in Boston. There she found data journalism and began pursuing her current path.

LaMarr LeMee will join our department July 12. She will work remotely from Washington, D.C.