Robert Greene Wins Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing

The Los Angeles Times has won its 48th Pulitzer Prize and been recognized with two finalists in the prestigious journalism competition, the Pulitzer Prize board announced earlier today.

Robert Greene, a member of The Times editorial board, won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing for “editorials on policing, bail reform, prisons and mental health that clearly and holistically examined the Los Angeles criminal justice system.”

Greene, who is a lifelong Angeleno and a lawyer by training, wrote The Times’ editorials that advanced the cause of criminal justice reform during a pivotal year. He joined The Times in 2006 and began covering criminal justice in 2011. His work took on special significance in 2020. He was one of the first journalists to warn against the impact of COVID-19 on jail and prison populations and he wrote with precision, insight and clarity on some of the toughest policy questions – including the structural racism behind excessive policing and incarceration in America, and the consequences of inadequate and poor law enforcement, especially for communities of color.

In addition, Times staff were recognized as finalists in two categories. Investigative Reporter Jack Dolan and Metro Reporter Brittny Mejia were finalists in the local reporting category for “Deadly Delays,” an investigation that uncovered the delays thousands of people in the L.A. County public hospital system face when referred to specialists for medical care. Dolan and Mejia’s investigation was previously honored with a News Leaders Assn. award for local accountability reporting and received recognition from several investigative and local reporting competitions.

Mark Swed, The Times’ classical music critic since 1996, was a finalist in the criticism category. “How to Listen,” his series that guided readers in the enjoyment of recorded compositions while concert halls were closed by the pandemic, offered meditations on meaning at a time when so many were searching for it. He was previously a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism.

When we look back at the sheer variety and magnitude of news events that occurred during 2020, and the quality of the reporting and commentary that resulted, we feel especially proud of the recognition The Times has earned.

