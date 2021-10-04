Jason Armond named a staff photojournalist

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Director of Photography Calvin Hom:

We are pleased to announce that Jason Armond has joined the Photography department as a staff photojournalist.

For the past two years as a Metpro trainee, Armond played a vital role in our effort to inform and engage our readers across platforms through visually dynamic storytelling. He was on the ground in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death. He covered Black Lives Matter protests, Floyd’s funeral and later the reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict.

He is driven to capture compelling and evocative images and tell stories from overlooked communities. In Las Vegas, he beautifully portrayed the nation’s only Black rodeo tour, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. In our own backyard, he introduced audiences to an underground boxing club.

In Florida, he showed audiences the “dripping with money” affluence of Donald Trump’s gated Palm Beach community. This year, he received the prestigious Associated Press Sports Editors award for a video on the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

Before joining The Times in 2019, Armond was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina Media Assn. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s in media and journalism in 2019.

Armond will be based in Los Angeles and stepped into his new role Monday.