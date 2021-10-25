Mark Potts named senior video journalist

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Associate Editor John McCutchen and Senior Video Director Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein:

We are happy to announce that Mark Potts has been named senior video journalist.

In this expanded role, Potts will lead the development and production effort toward creating compelling and robust humor-based video content, in addition to his current responsibilities, which include shooting, editing and producing short- and long-form pieces for sports, entertainment and news. Since he joined The Times in 2015, Potts has been a tireless, thoughtful, poignant and entertaining visual storyteller and the anchor of the editorial video team.

A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. Before coming to The Times, he created and edited video from DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET. While at The Times, he was part of the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. He also edited the L.A. Times Emmy Roundtable Envelope series that won a 2021 Emmy for Entertainment Video.

Advertisement

Potts was instrumental in the creation and production of “Fernandomania @ 40,” the series looking back on the phenomenon of Fernando Valenzuela and his effect on the city itself. He also edited the televised “Fernandomania @ 40” episodes that appeared on Univision. In addition to his entertainment and sports coverage (including the “POTTStober” Dodgers postseason coverage), he manages The Times’ video studios at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals.

When appropriate, Potts has tried to bring humor to his work. Now, his job depends on it. Please join me in congratulating him on his new role. Let’s hope that every month will be POTTStober.

