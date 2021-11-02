Brian Contreras covering technology for Business

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Business editor Ben Muessig and deputy Business editors Jeff Bercovici and Nour Malas:

We are pleased to announce that Brian Contreras has joined the Business department, covering internet platforms and the influencer economy with the technology team.

Since starting earlier this year, Contreras has written about Black creators leaving TikTok over racial bias, Donald Trump’s social media afterlife and spirit mediums’ shift to virtual visits, among other topics.

Contreras started with The Times in 2020 as an intern for the Washington bureau before later transitioning to the Business desk. He has previously written for the Seattle Times, San Antonio Express-News, Chautauquan Daily and Stanford Daily.