Del Wilber named assistant editor of Washington Bureau

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly:

Del Wilber has been promoted to assistant editor in the Washington office, where he oversees the White House team and coordinates coverage of breaking news.

An award-winning reporter and author, Wilber has been an enterprise and investigative reporter in the bureau focusing on criminal justice and national security matters. He has been a master of scoops and narrative enterprise. Wilber’s reporting that the FBI seized the cellphone of Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades helped spur Burr’s resignation as chair. Wilber has covered investigations into the Trump administration and the former president’s businesses.

A prolific writer, Wilber has penned many Column One features, most recently documenting the angst of the estranged wife of the founder of an extremist paramilitary group linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Others have included a story about a Texas Ranger who convinced the nation’s most prolific serial killer to confess and a doctor who treated pregnant women addicted to opioids.

Advertisement

Before rejoining the paper in 2018, Wilber worked for the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post, Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal. He covered the Justice Department for The Times in 2016. He is the author of “Rawhide Down: The Near Assassination of Ronald Reagan,” a national bestseller, and “A Good Month for Murder: The Inside Story of a Homicide Squad.”

Wilber began his position in November.