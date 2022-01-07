Los Angeles Times Launches Personal Finance Newsletter, ‘Totally Worth It’

On Jan. 1, the Los Angeles Times launched an eight-week newsletter course that teaches readers how to take control of their finances.

Written by Jessica Roy, assistant editor of the Utility Journalism team, “Totally Worth It” will provide step-by-step instructions on everything from making and maintaining a budget to paying off debt to creating an emergency fund.

In an introduction to the newsletter, Roy invites readers to “imagine your best friend is coming over with a bottle of wine and her laptop to sit down with you and really, truly get you to tackle your money stuff.”

Here’s what the newsletter will cover:

Week 1: How to make a budget

Week 2: How to maintain that budget

Week 3: How to spend less money on stuff

Week 4: How to create and grow an emergency fund

Week 5: How to pay off debt

Week 6: How to save up for the big things (vacations! weddings! houses!)

Week 7: How to protect your financial future and someday retire

Week 8: Reviewing your new financial reality



While Roy said she initially wrote the newsletter with people in their 20s and 30s in mind, “honestly, anyone who wants to finally get a budget together and feel more in control of their money would benefit from it.”

In conjunction with the newsletter, the Los Angeles Times will feature a special webinar, “Learn How to Take Control of Your Money in 2022,” on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. PT as part of its ongoing “We Can Teach You That” series. In the one-hour session, Roy will help get you started making a budget you’ll actually use, share tips for spending less money and show you how to make a plan to pay off your debt. Audience members are invited to ask questions during the event. The cost to attend is $10 for Times subscribers or $20 for the general public.

