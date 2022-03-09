Joy Park joins The Times as digital projects designer in the Art Department

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King, Design Director Taylor Le and Deputy Design Director Alex Tatusian:

Joy Park has been named the first digital projects designer in the Art Department of the Los Angeles Times.

In this role, Park will work with Deputy Design Director Alex Tatusian to produce some of the publication’s most ambitious digital initiatives and story designs. She will collaborate with staffers across the newsroom to bring art direction, design and code to these projects.

For the past four years, Park operated a freelance design and development practice, designing and building websites for clients engaged in thoughtful work around social justice, critical inquiry and sustainability. She demonstrates that design can be both fun and empowering and has advocated for a “smaller, more handmade web” with her work.

Recent projects and collaborators have included the Inverse Surveillance Project, Los Angeles Contemporary Archive, Blue Tin Production and Believers Bail Out. Previously, she was a product designer and developer at Brilliant and an art director with Outset. Park was also the principal designer at Girlgaze.

She has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and is looking forward to creating inventive, intentional digital stories that both reflect and shape The Times’ evolving design voice.

Park started in her new position Monday.