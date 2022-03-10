Darian Symoné Harvin and Dave Schilling Join L.A. Times’ IMAGE Magazine as Contributors

Los Angeles Times’ IMAGE is pleased to announce that Darian Symoné Harvin and Dave Schilling are joining the magazine as regular contributors. Harvin will serve as Beauty Editor at Large and Schilling will become a Contributing Writer.

“Darian and Dave each have a long track record of brilliance and have demonstrated it time and time again in Image,” said Ian F. Blair, Editor in Chief of IMAGE. “They have such fresh, original voices. I couldn’t be happier that they are going to continue bringing their erudite, curious, sophisticated sensibilities to Image.”

Since IMAGE relaunched one year ago, the fashion, lifestyle and culture magazine has featured memorable pieces by both Harvin and Schilling. Harvin’s stories for IMAGE include a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett.

“Darian is a multi-hyphenate talent — she’s a gifted journalist, tastemaker, curator and storyteller,” said Blair. “She has an uncanny ability to locate people, to reveal something about their essence. She helps bring people into focus. Her interviews and features always hit because she is, first and foremost, an incredible listener; she knows how to get on the level of the people she sits with — and it shows.”

Harvin covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News!, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, The Cut and Allure.

For IMAGE, Schilling has written sharp, witty and hilarious criticism about the joys and peculiarities of fashion in Southern California, including an ode to exposed chest hair; an essay on the beauty of cis straight men in skirts; and a feature on how skinny jeans factor into the gentrification of Northeast L.A.

“Dave’s voice, range and curiosity make him one of the great fashion and cultural interlocutors of our time — not just in Los Angeles but in journalism. Period,” Blair said. “He has the rare gift of making sense of the world around him — what’s happening in it and why — without falling into the trappings of common sense. L.A. style and culture matter first and foremost in the context of L.A. I couldn’t think of a better guide to help us see and understand the multifaceted brilliance of the city we know and love.”

Schilling’s work has appeared in the New Yorker, the Guardian, New York Magazine and GQ, among other publications. He co-executive produced YouTube’s 2021 Black History Month special, “Black Renaissance,” and hosted Vox Media and Polygon’s “Galaxy Brains” podcast. “Free Validation,” a podcast about West Coast style he co-hosts with Alana Hope Levinson, will debut this spring.

Los Angeles Times’ IMAGE magazine explores the intersection of style, culture, fashion and beauty through a unique L.A. lens. Print issues are delivered to Times 7-day subscribers throughout the year, with limited copies available at various locations around the city, including Issa Rae’s Hilltop coffee shops, and in The Times’ online store. The next print issue is due out March 19. The magazine is also available digitally at latimes.com/image and on The Times mobile app. For more, follow @latimesimage on Instagram and Twitter.