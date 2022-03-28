Courtney Subramanian joins The Times’ White House team

Sent on behalf of Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly:

Courtney Subramanian will be joining the White House team in our Washington office as a correspondent. Subramanian has covered major news across four continents and, most recently, served as White House correspondent for USA Today. There she chronicled then-President Trump’s two impeachment trials, the 2020 presidential campaign and President Biden’s first year in office. In addition, she produced in-depth stories detailing the struggles of the childcare industry, Trump’s approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and failed congressional efforts to enact police reform.

Before joining USA Today, Subramanian served as a reporter, editor and producer for the BBC and Time magazine. She has reported from India’s border with Bangladesh and the drama that unfolded when an armed man in 2015 took 18 people hostage in a cafe in Sydney, Australia. In 2011, she earned a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

Subramanian will begin her role April 4.