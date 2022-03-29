Gillian Glover joins The Times staff as a Features copy editor

Sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor for Multiplatform Editing Loree Matsui and Features Copy Desk Manager Blake Hennon:

Gillian Glover has joined the Los Angeles Times staff on the Features copy desk.

Glover started at The Times in September 2021 as a temporary multiplatform editor on the Features copy desk. An L.A. native, she grew up in the San Fernando Valley. After graduating from UCLA with a degree in English literature, she wrote and was a copy editor for Los Angeles-centric publications including Angeleno, Time Out L.A. and the Hollywood Reporter. She subsequently shared her favorite things about her hometown with readers as the editor of Where Traveler Los Angeles. Under her leadership, the magazine’s annual hardcover publication won a Maggie Award for best visitor guides/consumer.

She is excited to be joining The Times staff to continue her first love: copy editing.

Advertisement

Glover began her role March 6.