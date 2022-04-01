Allison Wisk to join the Washington staff as a deputy editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly:

Allison Wisk will join the Washington staff as a deputy editor helping to oversee coverage of politics and policy as the Los Angeles Times continues to expand its enterprise, daily and accountability reporting from Washington, D.C.

Wisk started at The Times in 2016 as California politics editor and led a team of reporters covering politics and state government, pursuing innovative storytelling and launching a new politics vertical. As an editor working with the Sacramento Bureau, she has overseen coverage of state politics and policy in California.

In her six years at The Times, she has steered coverage of high-profile elections such as the 2018 governor’s race, including the four-part Next California series, and most recently helped shepherd the 2021 recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. Wisk has also overseen several investigations, including those chronicling how state law contributed to the housing crisis and unearthing sexual misconduct allegations against the California Democratic Party chairman and state lawmakers, which prompted their resignations.

Advertisement

Prior to joining The Times, Wisk spent more than 10 years at the Dallas Morning News, where she was deputy political editor and a department head overseeing a team of 15 reporters and editors. At the News, she championed work focused on government accountability and transparency, including a yearlong examination of how more than 100 public agencies complied — or refused to comply — with Texas’ public information laws.

A native of Dallas, Wisk attended the New School university in New York and has a juris doctor degree from Texas A&M University School of Law.

Wisk will remain in Los Angeles for this role, which she will begin April 4.