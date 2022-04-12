L.A. Times’ Eat See Hear Announces Summer Lineup for Outdoor Movie Events

Los Angeles Times’ Eat See Hear, the original traveling outdoor cinema series, announced today its summer lineup of film screenings across greater Los Angeles. The series, presented by Showtime and now in its ninth season, will roll out 10 weekend events starting Sunday, May 29 and running through the end of October. Each event will include a movie screening, live music and local food trucks. Tickets are available now for advance online purchase.

Eat See Hear will present a variety of films, from timeless classics to current blockbusters, with themes tied to monthly observances and national holidays, including Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Juneteenth, Pride Month, Independence Day, Labor Day, Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween.

Each film is projected onto the largest inflatable movie screen on the West Coast with the highest quality HD-projection, a 52-foot wide image and professional sound. Screenings will take place at iconic venues including the Autry Museum, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Los Angeles State Historic Park. Eat See Hear is also the largest dog-friendly event in Los Angeles and hosts dog adoption events in partnership with the non-profit Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles. Furry friends attending the series are treated to water bowls and biscuits as well.

This season’s lineup will also feature performances from local bands such as Polar Tropica, the Urban Renewal Project, Lucy & La Mer, KTJ & Carly, Myka, Cheer Up Club, Joshy Soul, Staje, San Cha and Alex Villa. An array of food trucks, including A’s BBQ, All Flavor No Grease, Border Grill Truck, Bridgetown Roti, Compton Vegan, Cool Haus, Dina’s Dumplings, Dulan’s Soul Kitchen, El Ruso, Empanadas Chimi, Go Fusion n’ Grill, Heavy Handed, Hotville, I Love Funnel Cakes, Kuya Lord, La Sorted’s, Lettuce Feast, Monty’s Good Burger, Rice Balls of Fire, Serendoggity, Tacos 1986, the Plant Lab, the Wicked Kitchen, Viva Los Cupcakes, Vivi’s Gourmet Cuisine, Wanderlust Creamery and Yalla Truck, will be serving at the various venues. Select locations will offer beer and wine.

Tickets for Eat See Hear are $20 for general admission with advance online purchase or $25 at the door, and $14 for kids aged 12 and under. Children under age 5 are welcome to join for free. And, as always, dogs are welcome to accompany their humans at no cost. The series also offers tickets to its signature Fashionably Late section for $30 (advance purchase only) which gives ticketholders access to premium seating up front. L.A. Times’ Eat See Hear is presented by Showtime, which provides goodies including free beach chairs and more to guests on a first-come, first-served basis. And, as always, dogs are welcome to accompany their humans at all participating venues at no cost.

The full lineup of movies includes the following:

Date Movie Screening Location May 29 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Screening The Autry Museum of the American West June 18 42 Juneteenth Weekend Screening Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza June 24 The Birdcage Pride Month Screening The Autry Museum of the American West July 2 Jaws Independence Day Weekend Screening Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall July 29 Jurassic Park Los Angeles State Historic Park July 30 The Goonies Los Angeles State Historic Park August 13 Clueless La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills September 4 Ratatouille Labor Day Weekend Screening The Autry Museum of the American West September 17 Selena Hispanic Heritage Month Screening North Hollywood Recreation Center October 29 The Shining Halloween Weekend Screening The Autry Museum of the American West

For more information, follow Eat See Hear on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (#eatseehear) and visiteatseehear.com.

