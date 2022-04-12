L.A. Times’ Eat See Hear Announces Summer Lineup for Outdoor Movie Events
Tickets on sale now for L.A.’s premier traveling outdoor movie series
Los Angeles Times’ Eat See Hear, the original traveling outdoor cinema series, announced today its summer lineup of film screenings across greater Los Angeles. The series, presented by Showtime and now in its ninth season, will roll out 10 weekend events starting Sunday, May 29 and running through the end of October. Each event will include a movie screening, live music and local food trucks. Tickets are available now for advance online purchase.
Eat See Hear will present a variety of films, from timeless classics to current blockbusters, with themes tied to monthly observances and national holidays, including Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Juneteenth, Pride Month, Independence Day, Labor Day, Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween.
Each film is projected onto the largest inflatable movie screen on the West Coast with the highest quality HD-projection, a 52-foot wide image and professional sound. Screenings will take place at iconic venues including the Autry Museum, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, North Hollywood Recreation Center, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Los Angeles State Historic Park. Eat See Hear is also the largest dog-friendly event in Los Angeles and hosts dog adoption events in partnership with the non-profit Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles. Furry friends attending the series are treated to water bowls and biscuits as well.
This season’s lineup will also feature performances from local bands such as Polar Tropica, the Urban Renewal Project, Lucy & La Mer, KTJ & Carly, Myka, Cheer Up Club, Joshy Soul, Staje, San Cha and Alex Villa. An array of food trucks, including A’s BBQ, All Flavor No Grease, Border Grill Truck, Bridgetown Roti, Compton Vegan, Cool Haus, Dina’s Dumplings, Dulan’s Soul Kitchen, El Ruso, Empanadas Chimi, Go Fusion n’ Grill, Heavy Handed, Hotville, I Love Funnel Cakes, Kuya Lord, La Sorted’s, Lettuce Feast, Monty’s Good Burger, Rice Balls of Fire, Serendoggity, Tacos 1986, the Plant Lab, the Wicked Kitchen, Viva Los Cupcakes, Vivi’s Gourmet Cuisine, Wanderlust Creamery and Yalla Truck, will be serving at the various venues. Select locations will offer beer and wine.
Tickets for Eat See Hear are $20 for general admission with advance online purchase or $25 at the door, and $14 for kids aged 12 and under. Children under age 5 are welcome to join for free. And, as always, dogs are welcome to accompany their humans at no cost. The series also offers tickets to its signature Fashionably Late section for $30 (advance purchase only) which gives ticketholders access to premium seating up front. L.A. Times’ Eat See Hear is presented by Showtime, which provides goodies including free beach chairs and more to guests on a first-come, first-served basis. And, as always, dogs are welcome to accompany their humans at all participating venues at no cost.
The full lineup of movies includes the following:
|Date
Movie Screening
Location
May 29
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Screening
The Autry Museum of the American West
June 18
42 Juneteenth Weekend Screening
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
June 24
The Birdcage Pride Month Screening
The Autry Museum of the American West
July 2
Jaws Independence Day Weekend Screening
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
July 29
Jurassic Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park
July 30
The Goonies
Los Angeles State Historic Park
August 13
Clueless
La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills
September 4
Ratatouille Labor Day Weekend Screening
The Autry Museum of the American West
September 17
Selena Hispanic Heritage Month Screening
North Hollywood Recreation Center
October 29
The Shining Halloween Weekend Screening
The Autry Museum of the American West
For more information, follow Eat See Hear on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (#eatseehear) and visiteatseehear.com.