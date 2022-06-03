L.A. Times Earns Top Honor in California Journalism Awards Competition

The Los Angeles Times has earned 94 awards in the California News Publishers Association California Journalism Awards contest, including the top honor of General Excellence in the large dailies division in the print contest.

In lauding The Times in the General Excellence category, the competition’s judges noted that the newspaper “had important local coverage, a great layout, beautiful photos, and a variety of interesting stories and information.”

In all, The Times received 30 first place awards, in a range of digital and print categories. Times Staff received first place in the digital Breaking News category for a series of stories about the Jan. 6 insurrection. “The breadth of stories and columns published on deadline is impressive and underscores the complexity of the events of Jan. 6,” wrote the judges.

The complete list of award winners can be found at cnpa.com.