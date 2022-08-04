Times Community News adds multiplatform editor, reporter to its team

The following announcement was sent on behalf of TCN Managing Editor Carol Cormaci and Deputy Editor Erik Haugli:

We are pleased to announce two exciting new hires at Times Community News.

The first is a former TCN sports reporter we are glad to have back in the fold. Vincent Nguyen is rejoining us Aug. 8 as a multiplatform editor in Orange County.

Nguyen left when TCN North closed in 2020. For the last two years, he has worked as a news writer and digital content producer for KCRW-FM (89.9) and as a news production assistant at KNX-AM (1070).

Before joining TCN in 2018, Nguyen worked as a sports correspondent with the Southern California News Group. He graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Another CSUN alumnus, Eric Licas, will join the Daily Pilot on Aug. 22 as a public safety and courts reporter.

Licas comes to us from the Orange County Register, where for four years he covered breaking news as part of the SCNG group. Prior to that, he was a public safety reporter for inquirer.net, and a reporter/photographer for the Asian Journal.