Anne Latini joins The Times as senior art director for digital enterprise

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Senior Deputy Design Director Jim Cooke:

We are excited to announce that Anne Latini has joined the Design Department as senior art director for digital enterprise at the Los Angeles Times. In her role, she will work closely with editors to define the look and feel of Weekend, collaborate with illustrators and work on digital storytelling.

Latini started her editorial design career at the Boston Globe while earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Northeastern University. Since then, she has worked as a designer and art director at WWD, People StyleWatch and, most recently, Entertainment Weekly. Her work has been recognized over the years by the Society of Publication Designers and American Illustration.

Advertisement

Latini is looking forward to gaining a deeper appreciation of the city through The Times’ rich lifestyle section and getting to know her extremely talented colleagues.