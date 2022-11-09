L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors From the CCNMA Latino Journalists of California

The Los Angeles Times was recognized with multiple honors and a special citation from the CCNMA Latino Journalists of California during the organization’s 50th anniversary dinner Nov. 4.

Among the honors, Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda and reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde earned 2022 National Ruben Salazar Journalism Awards. The awards recognize news reports and commentary about the Latino community nationwide that represent excellence in journalism.

Miranda won in the commentary and opinion category for her illuminating piece about the reconsideration of Mexican icon La Malinche; Reyes-Velarde won in the print category for her powerful portraits of Latinos who suffered in the pandemic.

The Times also earned a special citation for the Chicano Moratorium project, an expansive digital and print package published in 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War and its legacy in L.A.’s Latino community.

Advertisement

In addition, Times Deputy Business Editor Nancy Rivera Brooks and Assistant Managing Editor for Sports Iliana Limón Romero were recognized among the 10 Most Influential Latina Journalists in California.

“We celebrate the influence you all have on our communities and your work to inform, educate and connect with Latinos across California,” said Mekahlo Medina, executive director of CCNMA Latino Journalists of California.

To learn more about the CCNMA, visit ccnma.org.