George LeVines joins The Times as deputy director of Data and Graphics

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Data and Graphics Director Hanna Sender:

I am excited to announce that George LeVines has joined the Los Angeles Times as deputy director of Data and Graphics. In his role, he will help lead the department with a focus on our news apps.

Before joining The Times, LeVines was the data journalist for the California Newsroom, a collaboration of local radio stations, CalMatters and NPR. Prior to moving to California, LeVines lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for CQ Roll Call. He has been an adjunct professor of data journalism at American University and written for numerous publications in his home state of Massachusetts.

LeVines is a devout fan of the Boston Red Sox and can be found at his San Fernando Valley home with raised eyebrows toward his two daughters, or out riding his motorcycle. He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, where his first byline appeared as a photo credit in the Badger Herald.